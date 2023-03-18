B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Down 0.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 11,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

