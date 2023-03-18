Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $61.92 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $61.92 million and $7.19 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00011795 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.



Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,058,767 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

