Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.89 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.60 million and $6.89 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00011664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,058,767 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

