Bank of America Cuts Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target to $26.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
JANX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,529. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
