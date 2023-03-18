Bank of America Cuts Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target to $26.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,529. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.