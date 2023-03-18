Bank of New Hampshire Has $311,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

