Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

GLW opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

