Bank of New Hampshire Sells 18,702 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

