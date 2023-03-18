Bank of New Hampshire Sells 27,317 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.