Bank of New Hampshire Sells 299 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

