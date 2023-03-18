Bank of New Hampshire Sells 310 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

