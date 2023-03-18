Bank of New Hampshire Sells 380 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Accenture were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

