Bank of New Hampshire Sells 508 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.