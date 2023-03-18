Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Bank OZK stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,423. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

