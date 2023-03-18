BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.73

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 520329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.