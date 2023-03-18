Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Baozun stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

