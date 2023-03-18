Barclays Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.94%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

