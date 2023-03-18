Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 7.9%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 54,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

