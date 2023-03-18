Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.52.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 5,143,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.