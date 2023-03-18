BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.68. 60,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,550. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

