BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,882 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 403,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $22.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

