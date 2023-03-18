BCS Wealth Management Takes $239,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.