BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.87

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.87 and traded as high as $81.35. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 1,302 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($64.52) to €66.00 ($70.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

