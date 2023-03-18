Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

BC8 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.44 ($43.48). The company had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. Bechtle has a one year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a one year high of €53.90 ($57.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.13.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

