Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Buys A$34,963.20 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Margin acquired 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,963.20 ($23,308.80).

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Bega Cheese’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Featured Stories

