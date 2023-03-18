Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0490

Beldex (BDX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $196.87 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.53 or 0.06619484 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00048200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

