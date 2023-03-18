Bend DAO Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $170.27 million and $812,968.98 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

