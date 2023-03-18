Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.07 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $62.37 million and $5.07 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

