Biconomy Price Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $210.06 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00365485 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,256.29 or 0.26564741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.