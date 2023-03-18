BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Avi S. Katz Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 5,968,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 719.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

