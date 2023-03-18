Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 36.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,544.43 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $532.18 billion and $44.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00137758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00034372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,320,962 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

