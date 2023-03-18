BitShares 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.70 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.84 million and $2.70 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003318 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

