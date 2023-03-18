Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.85 and traded as high as C$6.47. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 133,855 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares valued at $64,044. Insiders own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

