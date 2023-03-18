Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

BX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

