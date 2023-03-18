Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

