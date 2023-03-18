BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00494916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00136576 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

