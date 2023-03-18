Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.