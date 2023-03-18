Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

VSGX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. 104,336 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

