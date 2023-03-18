BMO Capital Markets Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,380. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

