BMO Capital Markets Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.19.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of PATH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,380. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
