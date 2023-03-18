BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.10. 2,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.05.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Featured Stories

