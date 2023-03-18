BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $24.66. BNCCORP shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2,899 shares changing hands.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.32%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.