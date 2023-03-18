Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,080.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

