Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

