Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CAO Sells $13,227.06 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey C. Kostelni sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $13,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE BOWL traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

