Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Boxlight Price Performance
Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.42.
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
