Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boxlight by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

