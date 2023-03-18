Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$215.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$211.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.00.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

