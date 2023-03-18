Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 1,352 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 2,132,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.