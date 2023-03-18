Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 516.20

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 516.20 ($6.29).

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 546 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.87) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,682.22). 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva Stock Down 3.1 %

Aviva Increases Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($4.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,772.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 444.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. Aviva’s payout ratio is -27,272.73%.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.