Brokerages Set FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Target Price at $158.00

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

FLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

