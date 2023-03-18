Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Target Price at $31.40

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

