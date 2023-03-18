Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Target Price at GBX 2,892.20

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,892.20 ($35.25).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.34) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.40) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.78) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.47) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($242,684.10). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,214 ($26.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,449.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,372.50. The firm has a market cap of £152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 2,051.28%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

